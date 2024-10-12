Sharvari reveals why she is praying for ‘Alpha’ on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Dussehra, actress Sharvari revealed that she is praying for the upcoming film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt. She said that on this day worship all means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a salmon and gold hued lehenga. She completed her look with heavy temple jewelry.

“Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami Today I’m praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier last week, Sharvari credited her films “Munjya”, “Maharaj” and “Vedaa” for giving her courage in her acting journey.

“I’m so grateful for the love I have received this year for my films Munjya, Maharaj & Vedaa .. These films and your love has given me courage and faith in my journey! “ she wrote as the caption.

On October 4, the makers of the upcoming spy film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

In September it was reported that Sharvari along with Alia are prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of “Alpha” in Mumbai.

A source had back then said: “The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits for Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

