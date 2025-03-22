Sharvari reveals details about working with ‘incredible’ Alia Bhatt in ‘Alpha’

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Sharvari is brimming with admiration for Alia Bhatt as she reflects on her biggest takeaway from the upcoming film “Alpha”. Calling the “Gangubai Kathiawadi” star an “incredible” actor and an equally wonderful human being, she shared that working alongside the powerhouse performer has been nothing short of a masterclass.

Sharvari, who was in the capital for the launch of Sheba’s new campaign, told IANS: “I think my most important takeaway of course from this film is to be able to learn from Alia. She's an incredible actor and an incredible human being.”

Sharvari, who began her journey in the film industry as an assistant director on hits like Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, believes working with Alia has been a transformative experience. She said that every lesson she has learned from the “Dear Zindagi” star will serve as a guiding force in all her future projects.

“And it was like a master class actually to just be with her on set every single day. So, I think I will take everything that I have learnt from her and hopefully, you know, apply it in every coming project. So, I'm really grateful to have gotten this opportunity to work alongside Alia,” she wrote.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

It was on October 4, when the makers of the upcoming spy movie “Alpha” revealed that the film will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.