Kunal Kemmu reveals he has ‘finished writing’ his ‘next’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ turns 1

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) As his film “Madgaon Express” turned one since its release in Hindi cinema, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu revealed that he has “finished writing the next”.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared three posters of “Madgaon Express” with the text overlay which reads: “Happy 1st. Birthday. Madgaon Express.”

“Happy Birthday Madgaon express… It’s already been a year!! Must tell more stories. Specially since I’ve finished writing the next (sic). More on that soon. For now just a big thank you to all of you and everyone who was a part of Madgaon express,” he wrote as the caption.

Released in 2024, the film followed the story of childhood friends Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track due to a sequence of terrible decisions.

A dark comedy film, “Madgaon Express” marked the directorial debut of Kunal. It features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Talking about Kunal, he made his debut as a child actor appearing in the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam in 1987. He made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Sir.

As a child artist, he worked in films including Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

He played the lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, which was directed by Mohit Suri. The film was based on the pornography industry. In 2007, his first release was Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal, where he played a street-smart money lender who lends money to poor families, but always gets it back with interest.

Kunal, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan, was then seen in films such as Dhol, Superstar, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and Jai Veeru, Golmaal 3, Blood Money, Go Goa Gone, Bhaag Johnny, Guddu Ki Gun, Malang and Kalank.

