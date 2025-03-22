Those who are at forefront are targeted: BJP on transfer of senior doctor who led RG Kar protests

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of targeting individuals who are still fighting for justice in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder, alleging that the state is attempting to intimidate them into silence.

He asserted that the BJP would not remain quiet over the handling of the case and would continue its campaign against the government until it is removed from power.

Ghosh's remarks came in response to the transfer of senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who emerged as a prominent voice in the medical fraternity's protest against the R. G. Kar rape and murder case in August last year.

Goswami has been shifted to Darjeeling in a lower-ranked post, which many view as punitive action.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, "Dr. Subarna Goswami had raised his voice regarding the case, and now he is being targeted. This government is trying to scare those who stand against it by transferring them, but they fail to suppress the movement."

"With the movement reigniting, those at the forefront are targeted. The government cannot suppress a democratic movement by simply transferring a few individuals. The entire society is against the TMC government in the Abhaya case. We will continue our campaign until this government is ousted," he added.

As per the notification issued by the state Health & Family Welfare Department, Goswami, who currently holds the position of Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH)-II in East Burdwan district, has been transferred as Superintendent of Darjeeling TB Hospital -- a lower-ranking position.

Reacting to the move, Goswami had stated that while he must accept the transfer as a government servant, its nature clearly indicated vendetta.

"My next posting is a rank lower than my current one. Moreover, the hospital in Darjeeling has almost no workload, as very few patients get admitted there. This is the eighth time I have been transferred under the current TMC regime, and five of those transfers have been at the same rank," he had said.

He further asserted that the transfer would not deter him from continuing the movement on the R.G. Kar case. "My fight will go on. It's not just me -- others involved in the movement are also being targeted. I was questioned by the police when the protests were at their peak, but I am not afraid," he added.

Goswami, along with renowned senior doctor Kunal Sarkar, had been summoned to the Kolkata Police headquarters last year and questioned by the then Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal when the protests were at their height.

