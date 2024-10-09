Sharvari credits her films for giving ‘courage and faith’ in her journey

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari has credited her films “Munjya”, “Maharaj” and “Vedaa” for giving her courage in her acting journey.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures of herself looking every inch gorgeous dressed in an all black cross halter back neck top paired with an embellished jacket and flared pants. Keeping it classy, she chose minimum jewelry, smokey eyes and nude lips.

“I’m so grateful for the love I have received this year for my films Munjya, Maharaj & Vedaa .. These films and your love has given me courage and faith in my journey! “ she wrote as the caption.

The actress is undergoing heavy training for her fight sequences for her upcoming film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt.

On October 4, the makers of the upcoming spy film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

In September it was reported that the two actresses were prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of “Alpha” in Mumbai.

A source had back then said: “The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits for Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

“A heavily guarded set has been put up in Mumbai and the two will need to be in the best physical fitness to be able to pull off the massive stunts that have been planned for the two.”

