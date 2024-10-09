October 9: World Post Day; Know its significance and history!

October 9th is World Post Day, but it has completely changed its focus from the beautiful world of postal services to their actual importance in global communication and economic development.

The Universal Postal Union was formed in 1874 and, in a day, changed the face of global communications. The Indian Post network was established in 1774 and is one of the oldest and largest postal networks in the world.

Mail services in the early times, electronic commerce, logistics, and financial services are just some examples of how postal services have adopted and adapted to changes in technology. Back in 1852, India printed the first postage stamp ever, called the Scinde Dawk.

As the world evolves, postal services step up to fill the gaps, promote international understanding, and spur economic growth. World Post Day celebrates the excellent work done by postal workers, who are the proper conduits for communication and intercommunity integration worldwide.

Celebrate World Post Day in October and recognize the importance of postal services in your life and your community's unity.

