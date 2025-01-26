Sharvari is 'beauty in black' in a stunning saree with a custom upcycled jacket

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood diva Sharvari was also a part of the 25th anniversary of the iconic fashion label, Sabyasachi. Commemorating the occasion, the 'Maharaj' actress got dressed in a breathtaking black saree by Sabyasachi. She paired it with a customed upcycled jacket. The denim jacket also included archival embroidery.

Her ethnic ensemble was tied up with light yet shimmery makeup, along with elegant golden earrings. As for those long tresses, Sharvari left her hair half open.

Taking about her latest ensemble, Sharvari's captioned the post, "An incredible honour to be at the 25th anniversary of the legend of Indian fashion, Sabyasachi...To commemorate his 25th anniversary, the mother of fashion & my favvv Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) designed a distinctive custom upcycled jacket that seamlessly blended denim with archival embroidery from the iconic Sabyasachi brand and we styled it with a saree from Sabyasachi’s current collection!! This is our humble tribute to the legacy of Sabyasachi."

Recently, Sharvari took blessings at the Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon.

The 'Vedaa' actress asserted that her prayers are always answered. She further urged the netizens to have faith. Sharvari took to the stories of her Instagram handle to share a few pictures where she is seen offering prayers at a temple. "Prayers are always answered... Just have faith”, she wrote in the caption. Sharvari visited her hometown Morgaon in Maharashtra on 19th January 2025.

Moving on, Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the much-anticipated spy drama "Alpha". Made under the direction of Shiv Rawail, the project will be the latest installment in the Yash Raj spy universe. Aside from these two, Einar Haraldsson is also a part of the core cast.

"Alpha" revolves around two fierce female agents who take on a dangerous mission to save their country. This movie is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on 25th December 2025.

