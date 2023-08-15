Sharad Kelkar: I-Day reminder of stories that need to be told to honour our history

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is known for his roles in movies like 'Bhuj:The Pride of India', 'Code Name: Tiranga', among others, said as an actor Independence Day is a reminder of the stories that need to be told to honour our history, and inspire future generations.

Sharad has worked in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies, and he often does dubbing for Hollywood films.

Talking about the importance of Independence Day, Sharad told IANS: "It holds immense importance for me as an individual and as an actor. As an individual, it's a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the privilege of living in a free nation. As an actor, it's a reminder of the stories that need to be told to honour our history and inspire future generations."

Recalling his childhood memories of August 15, the ‘Tanhaji’ fame actor said: "One of my fondest childhood memories of Independence Day was waking up early to watch the flag hoisting ceremony with my family. The feeling of unity and pride still gives me goosebumps. I remember waking up to the sound of patriotic music and getting excited for the day."

The actor said that on this day let's remember that the power to bring positive change lies within each of us.

“Let's value our freedom by being responsible citizens and contributing to the growth of our nation. Together, we can create a brighter future for all,” he shared.

Sharad also said he would love to be a part of an initiative that works towards the betterment of India.

“I am passionate when it comes to helping individuals in any way that I can. That gratification is priceless. Hopefully in the future I’ll find the right cause to tie up,” he added.

On the film front, Sharad was last seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

He was also seen as ‘Bhavani’ in Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ‘Chatrapathi’.

The actor next has ‘Sri’, ‘Ayalaan’, ‘Oh My Dog’, ‘Rainbow’, etc.

