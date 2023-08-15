Nadda hoists Tricolour at BJP headquarters

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters here on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, senior leaders and party workers were present.

Earlier, the BJP chief in a post on social media extended his warm wishes to the people of the country on the occasion.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day," Nadda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The BJP chief also paid homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"On this occasion, I bow down to the immortal fighters who sacrificed their all for the freedom of the nation. This nation will be always indebted for their sacrifice," Nadda said.

