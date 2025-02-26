Shantanu Maheshwari on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' turning 3: It changed how people saw me as an actor

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" completed 3 years of release on February 25, 2022. Marking the special milestone, Shantanu Maheshwari penned a heartfelt note on IG, sharing how the film impacted his life.

He shared that Afsaan was not just a role for him, but the start of a new journey, "Some films give you a role… some films give you a journey… and then there’s Gangubai Kathiawadi… which gave me both and so much more. This film changed how people saw me as an actor… but more importantly, it changed how I saw myself. no words will ever be enough to express my gratitude to #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions sir… what he has done for me is beyond anything I could put into words—thank you for the trust, the belief, and the opportunity."

Thanking the film's cast and crew, he shared, "I walked onto that set every day with my heart full and my mind wide open… I learned, I unlearned, I grew. From @shrutimahajancasting ma’am, who first saw something in me… to @preetisheel who curated the look… to @aliaabhatt whose dedication was inspiring… to @sudeepchatterjee.isc sir who is so humble and loving… to @prerna_singh6 ma’am for being so understanding to @iamkrutimahesh for helping me and being you… and every single person behind the scenes—makeup, hair, assistants, lightmen, spot dadas—each one played a part in shaping this experience."

Speaking about his experience on the set, Shantanu Maheshwari revealed, "I was living every moment on that set… excited, overwhelmed, terrified, but determined. keeping my emotions in check was the hardest part because deep down, I knew… this was special. and it always will be."

Showing his gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he wrote, "I wish I could meet Sanjay sir more often… just to soak in more of his brilliance… to learn from him… to understand how his mind creates such magic… every part of this film feels so fresh—right from my first audition to the final day of shooting Meri Jaan… to Kruti and her team setting the floor on fire with Dholida… some moments stay with you forever… and this film gave me a lifetime of them."

He concluded, "and lastly… YOU… thank you for every bit of love you’ve shown me… then and now. the way you embraced me and my journey in Gangubai Kathiawadi means more than I can ever express… I see it, I feel it, I hold it close to my heart. Forever grateful, forever thankful."

