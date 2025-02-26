Nishant Kumar remains silent on political entry, backs father Nitish' leadership for another five years

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) With all parties discussing strategies for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, there is growing speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, will soon enter politics. It is being said that Nishant Kumar will officially join the Janata Dal-United after Holi and might contest in the Assembly elections later this year. However, Nishant Kumar has been avoiding direct questions regarding his political entry.

Asked by IANS about his potential political debut, Nishant Kumar refrained from giving a clear answer.

Regarding the upcoming Assembly elections, Nishant Kumar stated: "My father has the ability to lead the government for another five years. He is fully healthy."

In response to the opposition’s comments about Nitish Kumar’s health, Nishant Kumar clarified that the Chief Minister is completely healthy and capable of working for another five years for the people of Bihar. He assertively said that Nitish Kumar has worked for the betterment of the people of Bihar and still wishes to continue doing so.

Nishant Kumar also urged the people of Bihar to vote for him in the upcoming Assembly elections and help the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) form the government once again.

During a conversation with the media on February 25, Nishant Kumar had appealed to the youth and people of all age groups to vote for Nitish Kumar. "My father has worked for development. Last time, you gave him 43 seats, and he continued his development work. This time, give more seats so that he can continue the work," he said.

He also urged JD-U workers to "go out and spread the word about the development work done by my father. The public should be aware of it, and there should be no lack of information".

