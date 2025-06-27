Shankar Mahadevan opens up about undergoing hair restoration to embrace a more youthful and confident look

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Popular singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has opened up about his decision to undergo a hair restoration procedure.

In a candid revelation, he shared that the step was driven by his desire to embrace a more youthful and confident appearance, both personally and professionally. Speaking about his new look, Mahadevan shared, “You know, when you see friends and people around you going through similar changes, you realise how much it can enhance your personality. That’s when it hits you—there are so many people in our country who go through this quietly, and yet it makes such a big difference.”

He added, “It was my dear friend Boney Kapoor who introduced me to Dr. Pradeep Sethi. Initially, I thought it was just about hair, but meeting Dr. Sethi turned out to be something much deeper. He made the entire experience so seamless, professional, and precise—I barely realised when the transformation was complete.”

The veteran singer is making headlines with his refreshed new look.

Shankar Mahadevan, who has many hit numbers to his credit, also recalled a personal incident, sharing how it reminded him that music doesn’t require grandeur — only sincerity and heart. He fondly recounted a touching memory from his time working on “Taare Zameen Par.”

“During the composition phase, we were in Chennai, and Aamir Khan’s mother was unwell at the time. We were staying at a hotel near the hospital, and right there—in a small hall with a basic musical setup—we composed one of the film’s key tracks. It reminded me that music doesn’t need grandeur, just sincerity and heart.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently made headlines for delivering a heartfelt tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3. Organized by the BCCI, the tribute honored the courage and sacrifice of the forces during Operation Sindhoor. Mahadevan delivered a powerful medley of patriotic songs that captured the essence of India's spirit. Joining him on stage were his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, adding to the emotional resonance of the performance.

