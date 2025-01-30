Shanaya Kapoor wraps up shooting schedule for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting schedule for her much-anticipated debut film, “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.”

The upcoming project marks Shanaya's Bollywood debut. She took to her Instagram to announce the completion of the shooting schedule, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In one of the posts, Shanaya is seen wearing a black outfit and captioned it simply with the word “special.”

She also shared an image of a clapboard and a cake, both featuring "schedule wrap" written on them.

“Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” is reportedly inspired by Ruskin Bond's beloved short story “The Eyes Have It.” Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is making her Bollywood debut alongside actor Vikrant Massey. In the film, Shanaya will portray a theatre artist, while Vikrant will play a blind musician.

Directed by Santosh Singh, known for his work on “Broken But Beautiful” and “Apharan,” “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” features a script by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The film is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films and marks their second collaboration with Vikrant, following the success of the "Forensic" remake.

Shanaya and Vikrant began shooting for the movie in Mussoorie in October last year, with additional schedules planned in Europe. The film is expected to be released in mid-2025, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Shanaya was initially set to debut with Karan Johar's “Bedhadak,” alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, but the project was reportedly shelved for unknown reasons. She is also expected to appear in the upcoming Student of the Year web series, backed by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was last seen in “The Sabarmati Report,” which hit theaters on November 15, 2024. The film is based on the tragic fire incident that occurred on the Sabarmati Express in 2002.

