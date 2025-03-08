Shambhavi Choudhary: A young leader championing women’s empowerment

Patna, March 8 (IANS) Age is no barrier when dedication and determination drive success --Shambhavi Choudhary is a testament to this belief.

She earned her master’s degree in Sociology in 2022 at a young age. Then, she went on to win the Lok Sabha elections from the Samastipur reserved seat on an LJP (R) ticket, becoming a Member of Parliament.

In an interview with IANS, Choudhary emphasized that challenges are a universal reality for women, but success depends on how they are overcome.

"My parents always taught me that while family support is important, one has to fight their own battles," she told IANS.

“Many girls in society lack family support, but my father encouraged me to first become capable enough to fight for myself,” she said.

Shambhavi Choudhary, after completing class 12 from Notre Dame Academy, Patna, graduated and obtained a master’s degree in Sociology from Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She also held the Director's post at Gyan Niketan School, Patna before stepping into politics.

While explaining the challenges in Bihar, she said, “15 years ago in Bihar, people never thought of sending their daughters into politics. But today, Bihar has changed,”

“Some politicians of the RJD still give interviews in media and try to discourage women from entering politics, but the rise of self-help groups and financial empowerment initiatives like Jivika have transformed the scenario,” Choudhary said.

“The Nari Shakti Vandan Yojana is playing a crucial role in encouraging women to step forward in society,” she told IANS.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she had a message for young girls and women: “Believe in yourself and fight for your dreams. That’s the only way to achieve success.”

She emphasized that Bihar is evolving, with new opportunities emerging for women in a safe environment under this government. She pointed out a broader vision for India’s development.

“Empowering women is essential for achieving a developed India. Development should not only focus on infrastructure but also on improving the human development index and social capital. Equal treatment of men and women is crucial for societal progress, and every citizen must contribute to this change,” Choudhary said.

She also advocated for gender equality to achieve the goal of Developed India till 2047.

"The dream of making India a developed nation till 2047 is incomplete without women’s empowerment," she said, urging everyone to support women in their journey towards success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.