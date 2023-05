Shakti Bogh Foods CMD arrested for fraud

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Chief Managing Director of Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd, Kewal Krishan Kumar, was arrested from the national capital on Thursday in a fraud and cheating case.

According to sources, Kumar has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

"Kumar and other accused directors of the company had issued post-dated cheques of Rs 10 crore to the complainant in the case against the purchase of raw materials from him," said a senior police officer.

As per the police, all the cheques bounced as they were issued by the company which was already under liquidation and its account was already frozen.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

