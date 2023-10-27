Shah, top Union ministers hold meeting with senior RSS officials, discuss economic issues

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with senior office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations here to discuss the state of the country's economy as well as issues pertaining to it, along with several of his cabinet colleagues.

According to sources, along with the global conditions related to the country's economy, the economic impact of the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas on India was also discussed in the meeting.

As per sources, apart from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Heavy Industries MinisterMahendra Nath Pandey, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal attended the meeting. Meanwhile, senior RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Krishna Gopal were also present.

Senior RSS leaders associated with various organisations stressing on economic matters such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Sahakar Bharati and Grahak Panchayat Sangathan, also attended the meeting.

According to sources, in this meeting the organisations associated with the Sangh informed the BJP leaders about e-commerce businesses and negative impacts due to changes in labour law, including the problems arising due to various other policies of the government.

The ways to extend the benefits of the government's economic policies and schemes to lower sections of the society were also discussed in this meeting as well.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.