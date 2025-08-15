Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance with son AbRam on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Marking India’s 79th Independence Day, Shah Rukh Khan decided to make a special appearance with his youngest, AbRam Khan.

King Khan took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo with AbRam Khan, waving at the fans from his balcony.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, SRK shared a special Independence Day message for the netizens. He wrote: "Our Independence is our greatest gift... a key to our progress. Let’s keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us... Jai Hind!"

Previously, Salman Khan also decided to treat the netizens with a soulful rendition of the patriotic track "Sare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Humaara" this Independence Day.

Several others from the film fraternity, such as Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, Ram Charan, Suneil Shetty, and Soha Ali Khan, also wished everyone on Independence Day using social media.

Work-wise, SRK received his first National Award for 'Best Actor' for "Jawan".

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a fun banter with Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director for Atlee's directorial. In a typical SRK style, he thanked Chhabra for casting him in the film, not once, but twice.

Chhabra reshared the video of Shah Rukh winning the National Award on his X timeline, and wrote “Love you", along with a lovestruck, evil eye, and red heart emoji.

SRK gave a hilarious reply to Chhabra saying, "Thank you very much for casting me in the film... twice."

King Khan is seen playing a dual role in "Jawan" - Captain Vikram Rathore and his son, Azad Rathore.

Responding to SRK with equal humor, the casting director penned “Sir,” along with a face with tongue emoji, a red heart emoji, a face with Tears of Joy emoji, and an evil eye emoji.

