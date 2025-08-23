Shagun Sharma on doing meaningful roles: 'Good content will always find its audience'

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) After spending around a decade in the television industry, actress Shagun Sharma strongly believes that 'content is king'. Known for playing a vast variety of roles, she revealed that she consciously avoids being typecast.

Shagun revealed that she never wants to be comfortable in one type of role. "I try to pick varied characters and push myself, even if it scares me at first. For me, the depth of the role matters more than whether it’s positive, negative, lead, or supporting,” she says.

Her short film 'Mera Number Kab Aayega', which bagged more than 25 awards across the globe has reinforced her belief that good content will always be well received by the audience. Shagun added: “That film is close to my heart. When it received recognition worldwide, it gave me confidence that good stories will always connect, no matter how short or small. It motivated me to keep experimenting.”

Shagun received a lot of love for her portrayal of Kashvi in the show "Yeh Hai Chahatein". Reflecting on this, she shared: “That show gave me immense visibility and love from the audience. Kashvi was an emotionally intense character, and it challenged me as an actor.”

Shedding light on the rapidly evolving television industry, she added:

“The audience today doesn’t want clichés. Storytelling has become faster, more relatable, and grounded. Viewers have so many choices now, which has made the industry more competitive but also more creative.”

After making a name for herself in television, Shagun is now excited about exploring OTT. “I feel television and OTT complement each other. TV connects with families, while OTT allows actors to experiment with bold, unconventional content. Together, they open up so many doors.”

Shagun envisions herself doing performance-driven roles in both films and web series in the future. “I want to be part of stories that stay with people long after they’ve watched them. As an actor, I believe reinvention is the key to growth," she revealed.

At the moment, Shagun is seen as Pari in the revised version of "Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" .

