Dakshina Kannada Schools to Conduct Full-Day Saturday Classes to Compensate Rain Holidays

Due to the large number of holidays announced following continuous rains, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has launched additional Saturday classes to prevent students from losing out on their academic calendar. The initiative, led by Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Administration) Shashidhar, is aimed at making up for lost working days.

Schools and Colleges Affected

The directive was to be implemented across government, aided, and unaided primary and high schools and pre-university colleges within the district. In particular, taluks such as Mangaluru, Mulki, Moodbidri, Bantwal, and Ullal had announced precautionary holidays, contributing to the lost scholastic days.

New Schedule

To compensate for the lost time, colleges and schools will conduct classes on Saturday afternoons. Moreover, classes will be taught on forthcoming holidays in order to align the working days of students with the academic calendar. This step will enable the students to catch up on the lessons missed and remain on course with their syllabus.

Implementation

The pre-university education department has directed institutions to follow the new calendar so that students can get the required academic assistance to overcome the hardships caused by the rain holidays. By conducting additional classes on Saturdays and holidays, the district administration strives to reduce the effect of lost school days and keep the academic pace intact.

Also read: BCECEB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result on August 24