BCECEB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result on August 24

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will publish Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on August 24, 2025. Students who have attended counselling can download the allotment order through the official portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Important Dates to Remember

Release of Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: August 24, 2025

Downloading of Allotment Order: August 24 to 28, 2025

Document Verification and Admission: August 26 to 28, 2025

Download Procedure for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

To download the allotment order, one can follow these steps:

Proceed to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click the link: "NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result"

Enter login credentials: Registration Number and Password

Submit and download: Click the Submit button and download the allotment order

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

The BCECEB has released the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule. The important dates are as follows:

Revised Seat Matrix posting: August 12, 2025

Fresh Online Registration and Choice Filling: August 13 to 18, 2025

Last date for Registration and Application Submission: August 18, 2025 (10:00 PM)

Last date for Choice Filling and Locking: August 18, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Publication of Rank Card: August 20, 2025

Candidates are requested to frequently visit the official website for counselling process updates

