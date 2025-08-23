UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Result Date: Expected Timeline

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 exam has been over on August 31, and the candidates are waiting with bated breath for the results. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Estimated Result Date

Following last year trends, UPSC CSE Mains result should be declared within 70 days of exam completion. Going by the fact that the exam concluded on August 31, the result is likely to be around November 10-14.

Previous Year Trends

In 2023, the UPSC CSE Mains exams were conducted between September 15 to 24, and the result was announced on December 8, 2023, within 75 days. In 2024, the exams were conducted between September 20 to 29, and the result was announced on December 9, 2024, within 71 days.

How to Check the Result

After the declaration of the result, candidates can view their results on the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will be required to provide their roll number and other details to view their results.

Preparation for the Next Stage

Those candidates who pass the UPSC CSE Mains exam will be eligible to attend the personality test or interview stage. The final selection will be done on the basis of both the Mains exam scores and personality test scores.

Key Dates to Remember

Exam Completion Date: August 31, 2025

Approximate Result Date: November 10-14, 2025

Official Websites: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates on the result declaration and other important notifications

Also read: September 2025 School Holidays: Dussehra, Navratri, Vishwakarma Puja, Mahalakshmi Vrat