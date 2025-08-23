Interstate bootlegger arrested with 2,850 quarters of illegal liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Special Staff of Dwarka District Police arrested an interstate liquor supplier and recovered 2,850 quarters of illicit liquor being transported in a Honda CRV vehicle.

The accused, identified as Ronak (27), a resident of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district in Haryana, was apprehended during a raid in Najafgarh.

According to a press release issued by the Dwarka District Police, the operation was carried out under the direction of DCP Dwarka, Shri Ankit Singh, IPS.

The Special Staff team had been specifically tasked with monitoring illegal liquor smuggling from Haryana into Delhi.

Acting on credible Intelligence, officers launched surveillance operations along interstate routes and deployed informants to gather actionable inputs.

The breakthrough came on August 14, when HC Vijender from the Special Staff received information about a Honda CRV car involved in smuggling illicit liquor into the National Capital.

A raiding team was immediately formed under the leadership of Inspector Vishvendra and supervision of ACP Operations Ramavtar, consisting of HC Vijender Silayach, HC Jagdish Chand, HC Adesh Kumar, DVR/HC Ajay Kumar, Ct. Pradeep, and Ct. Ravi.

The team conducted a targeted raid on Najafgarh to Kakrola Road near Ganda Nala, where they intercepted the Honda CRV and apprehended the accused.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be carrying 57 cartons of illicit liquor, amounting to 2,850 quarters, labeled for sale in Haryana only.

A case was registered under FIR No. 256/25 dated 14.08.2025, under Sections 33/38/58(d) of the Delhi Excise Act at Police Station Najafgarh.

The police stated, “The accused was involved in supplying illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi. Interrogation revealed he was driven by the lure of easy money and substance addiction.”

The press release further noted that Ronak is a class 11 pass-out and currently unemployed. “He had indulged in the supply of illicit liquor for personal gain and was regularly transporting such consignments into Delhi,” the police added.

Among the seized items were 57 boxes containing 2,850 quarters of illicit liquor and one Honda CRV Car used for transportation.

The Delhi Police emphasised that further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and identify any associates involved.

In his statement, DCP Dwarka District, Ankit Singh (IPS), praised the efforts of the Special Staff team, highlighting the importance of proactive policing in curbing illegal activities.

“This arrest is a part of our ongoing drive against illicit liquor trade in Delhi. Such operations will continue with increased vigilance,” the DCP said.

