Several coaching institutes in Patna functioning without proper safety measures

Patna, July 31 (IANS) The Patna district administration has initiated a survey of the coaching institutes and discovered several fire safety violations in the Masaudhi region.

Many of these institutes operate in just two or three rooms, with only one entry and exit gate and with a lack of fire safety measures.

“The inspection, which has been ongoing since Tuesday, has revealed several irregularities in multiple coaching centres in the Masaudhi subdivision, including the absence of fire extinguishers and other safety features,” said Amit Kumar Patel, SDM of Masaudhi subdivision, Patna.

“We will submit a report to the district magistrate, who will then take appropriate action against the non-compliant institutes,” Patel said.

The Patna district administration's survey of coaching institutes has uncovered multiple deficiencies, including inadequate registration, insufficient entry and exit doors, lack of fire safety measures, non-compliance with building by-laws, and absence of emergency services.

Many of these institutes also lack basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water facilities.

Apart from Masaudhi, deficiencies in safety parameters have been identified in coaching institutions located in Makhania Kuan, Machua Toli, Langar Loti, Ani Besant Road, Bhikhana Pahadi, Khajanchi Road, and other areas within the Patna district.

On Tuesday, a team inspected the coaching institute of prominent educationist Khan Sir and checked the registration certificate, classrooms, fire safety equipment, and emergency services. This comprehensive survey will continue for the next two weeks.

The decision to inspect these coaching institutes was made by Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, following a tragedy at Rau IAS Study Circle in New Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar locality last week, which claimed three lives, including one from Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

