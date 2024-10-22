Sena bets big on Shinde for Mahayuti’s victory, projects him as clear choice for Maha's progress

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Even though the Mahayuti partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are currently locked in tough negotiations over nearly 35 seats, the Shiv Sena has firmed up a comprehensive road map to project Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a pro-development and welfare leader redefining the landscape of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the state.

Further, he is being credited with the launch of a slew of socio-economic development projects aimed at the uplift of citizens and driving inclusive growth.

These initiatives focus on improving living conditions, empowering marginalised communities, and enhancing public welfare, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every corner of the state.

Furthermore, Shiv Sena, which is making a strong pitch for 80 seats, has also decided to strongly and aggressively project its leader Eknath Shinde as the most popular and trusted neta within the Mahayuti alliance, owing to his decisive leadership, rapid infrastructure development, and pro-people policies.

A senior Shiv Sena Minister claimed, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stands as the best bet for the upcoming Assembly elections. His leadership is pivotal to ensuring Mahayuti's electoral victory, making him the clear choice to continue driving Maharashtra’s progress.”

He has indicated that Shinde will be the party’s obvious choice to be the state’s chief minister after the Mahayuti’s poll victory.

The Shiv Sena’s move to bet big on Shinde’s leadership is crucial considering his strike rate compared to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

After contesting on 15 seats, the Shiv Sena won seven seats while the BJP could muster victory in nine seats after fielding its nominees in 28 seats.

However, the Shiv Sena’s decision to project Shinde as the one to lead the Mahayuti also deserves importance when the BJP has dropped sufficient hints that it will continue to be a big brother and a natural claimant for the Chief Minister’s post after the elections.

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis -- who missed the CM’s post after the BJP’s central leadership preferred Shinde in July 2022 -- is being considered as the strong contender to be the party’s CM candidate.

Fadnavis ruled the state as CM in 2014 and 2019 and later took the oath with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in November 2019 for the second time.

However, he stepped down after Ajit Pawar went back to his uncle Sharad Pawar after 80 hours of high-pitched drama.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has redefined the trajectory of Mumbai and the MMR, spearheading the transformation of this economic powerhouse into a $1.5 trillion economy. His leadership has invigorated infrastructure growth, socio-economic development, and welfare schemes, solidifying Mumbai’s position as a global financial hub,” reads Shiv Sena’s internal document.

“By fostering an environment conducive to investment and development, Shinde is ensuring that Mumbai remains a global financial hub while uplifting the quality of life for millions. As he continues to break down bureaucratic barriers and address long-standing issues, his leadership is positioned as a catalyst for progress, making him a pivotal figure for the future of Maharashtra and a strong contender for continued electoral success within the Mahayuti alliance,” says the party document.

According to the party, Shinde’s administration worked relentlessly to accelerate economic growth by tapping into key sectors like finance, technology, manufacturing, and logistics.

Through strategic investments in infrastructure, such as the expansion of metro networks, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, and Navi Mumbai International Airport, his government has worked for creating the foundation for sustained economic expansion.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.