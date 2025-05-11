Security officials visit border areas in Jammu, review arrangements at vital installations

Jammu, May 11 (IANS) Senior security officials on Sunday visited border areas in Jammu division adversely affected by recent Pakistan mortar shelling.

Officials said that Shiv Kumar, DIG (Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range), carried out an extensive tour of the border areas falling under his jurisdiction.

“He was accompanied by senior police officials, including SSP Samba, Varinder Singh Manas, SSP Kathua, Shobit Saxena, SP (Operations) Kathua, SDPO Arun Jamwal and SDPO Dheeraj Katoch. During the visit, the high-ranking officers meticulously reviewed the security arrangements in place for various vital installations, the National Highway (NHW), bridges, and railway infrastructure in the border regions. All the accompanying officers briefed DIG Shiv Kumar on the security preparedness in their respective areas of responsibility," said the officials.

“They assured him of their continuous engagement and coordination with all sections of society, including border residents and the Health Department. Furthermore, they emphasised their commitment to providing all possible support to the public as and when the need arises," the officials further said.

The police statement said, "This high-level security review underscores the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintain peace and security in the sensitive border areas and ensure the well-being of the local populace. The proactive approach of the police leadership aims to strengthen the existing security grid and foster a sense of safety and security among the residents.”

Some of the border areas, including those along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International border, suffered the worst damage to infrastructure during the heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan in the last 15 days.

Even after the ceasefire announcement by the two countries, Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire at a number of places along the LoC and at one place, the Armia sub-sector of the International Border, Saturday evening.

However, since Sunday morning, both the LoC and the International Border have been calm in the union territory.

