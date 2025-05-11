Pride of India is on the line: Sidhu questions timing of Kohli's decision

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the timing of Virat Kohli's intention to retire from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting June 20.

According to sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 36-year-old stalwart recently communicated his intention to step away from the longest format of the game.

However, the BCCI has not given up. Sources within the board say they are trying to convince Kohli to continue, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle beginning with the England tour.

“Virat Kohli’s decision that he wants to retire has created a stir across the cricketing world. His intention is right, his motive is noble — that ‘the old order must change, yielding place to the new’," Sidhu said in a video posted on his X account.

“But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations," he added.

The veteran termed Kohli India's "knight in shining armour in England", adding that his absence will leave Men in Blue without much experience with Rohit Sharma already stepping away from Test cricket.

“Why do I say Kohli can be our knight in shining armour in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma’s departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England," Sidhu added.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 Tests, making him the country's most successful captain in the format. His intensity, fitness, and leadership transformed India into a dominant Test side both at home and overseas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.