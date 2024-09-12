‘Sector 36’ soundtrack mirrors upcoming streaming film’s gripping narrative

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The original soundtrack of the upcoming Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal-starrer streaming movie ‘Sector 36’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The soundscape of the film features many prominent artistes, and blends intense devotion and raw emotion with each track mirroring the film’s gripping narrative.

The album is a collection of songs that take the listeners on an emotional and spiritual journey, pulsating with energy, devotion, and human depth.

The first track ‘Dumroo’ is crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Anupam Amod, while the track ‘Saaya’ is composed, produced, and sung by Kanishk Seth, with lyrics by Yashwardhan Goswami.

Commenting on the project, Kanishk Seth said, “Creating ‘Saaya’ was a deeply fulfilling experience. This song speaks to that part of us we often ignore - the shadows we carry within. Composing this song gave me the space to explore a sound that feels meditative yet modern, reflecting the inner search for meaning. This song is close to my heart as it reflects intense feelings, suspense and passion that I hope resonates with every listener."

‘Maan Kafira’ sung by Amit Mishra and composed by Gourav Dasgupta channels inner conflict with a blend of rebellious spirit and soulful melody.

Rounding off the album is ‘Ruan’ which delves into themes of despair, fear, and inner turmoil.

OAFF and Savera, who composed the track, said, “With ‘Ruan’, we wanted to capture the quiet strength that comes with vulnerability. Kamakshi’s voice brought that to life in a way that was both tender and powerful. Sameer Rahat's evocative lyrics really brought out the atmosphere of the film and we hope the track speaks to the heart."

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film is set to drop on Netflix on September 13.

