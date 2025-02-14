SDM slapping case: Rajasthan High Court rejects Naresh Meena's bail plea

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) In a huge setback for Naresh Meena, who contested the Deoli-Uniara Assembly by-election last year as an Independent candidate, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday denied him bail in connection with the Samrawata violence case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar dismissed his bail plea in the case relating to his alleged role in the disturbances that erupted during the Deoli-Uniyara Assembly by-election on November 13.

Representing the Rajasthan government, Government Adocate-cum-Adiditional Advocate General Rajesh Chaudhary, along with Manvendra Singh Chaudhary, Shriram Dhakad, and Aman Kumar, presented their arguments.

After an extensive hearing, the court rejected Meena's bail plea.

On November 13, 2024, Meena reportedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary, triggering violent incidents in Samrawata village later that night.

After slapping the SDM, Meena went back and sat on a dharna. Soon after, there was a dispute over stopping the protesters' vehicles.

The police took Naresh Meena into custody. When Meena's supporters came to know about this, they took him away violating the law, after which the police resorted to a lathi charge.

The villagers were also accused of stone pelting. Many vehicles were set on fire in the village.

Following the unrest, Nagarfort Police registered FIR 167/24 and arrested Meena on November 14.

After 88 days in custody, the police submitted the charge sheet to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Uniara, on February 6, 2025.

Now, with the High Court rejecting his bail, Meena remains behind bars.

Meanwhile, former minister Rajendra Gudha attempted to visit Naresh Meena in jail on Tuesday but was denied access due to procedural reasons.

Gudha expressed his disappointment, stating that he had coordinated with the jail administration and police before travelling from Jhunjhunu to Tonk.

However, citing regulations, authorities refused the meeting, which he termed unjust.

