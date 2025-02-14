1984 anti-Sikh riots: BJP MLA demands apology from LoP Gandhi after Sajjan Kumar’s conviction

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Newly-elected Delhi BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking expulsion of his party colleague Sajjan Kumar after the latter’s conviction in the third 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Sirsa asked Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to prove his commitment to justice and communal harmony by issuing “a public apology to the Sikh community and the entire nation for the Congress' role in sheltering and empowering criminals like Sajjan Kumar.”

The BJP legislator from Rajouri Garden said as LoP, Rahul Gandhi should bring a resolution in Parliament thanking the government for forming the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and ensuring that the 1984 riot accused were brought to justice.

Describing the 1984 genocide as one of the darkest and most shameful chapters in India's history, Sirsa wrote, “For nearly four decades, victims and their families have relentlessly fought for justice against those who orchestrated, enabled, and shielded the massacre of innocent Sikhs. Now, with the court confirming his (Sajjan Kumar’s) crimes for the third time, the onus is on you to act with moral courage and political accountability.”

Reminding LoP Gandhi about his visit to Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), wearing a head scarf and his attempt to project himself as an ally of the Sikh community, Sirsa said that despite the conviction of Sajjan Kumar there has been no official condemnation from the leadership of the party.

“Sajjan Kumar was not just a Congress member, he was protected, promoted, and shielded by your party for decades,” he said.

The BJP’s Sikh leader wrote, “Justice delayed is justice denied. The Sikh community and the nation have neither forgotten nor forgiven. This is not merely a legal matter - it is a moral test for your leadership. Will you choose justice over political convenience? Or will you continue to follow the same path of denial and evasion that Congress has treaded for decades?”

A Delhi court on February 12 convicted Sajjan Kumar in connection with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984 during the riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the conviction order and fixed the arguments on the quantum of the sentence for February 18.

This case is related to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots.

Earlier on January 31, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its verdict after hearing additional submissions advanced by Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat.

On the other hand, Advocate Anil Sharma had submitted that Sajjan Kumar's name was not there from the very beginning and there was a delay of 16 years in naming him as an accused by the witness.

It was also submitted that a case in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court is pending appeal before the Supreme Court.

