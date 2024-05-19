Scorching heatwaves: Rajasthan's Barmer, UP's Kanpur hottest at 46.9 deg C

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) Rajasthan's Barmer and Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur recorded the maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making the two districts the hottest in the country.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, issued an alert for intense heatwaves to continue in Barmer for the next few days. The Barmer administration sprinkled water on the city roads in view of the scorching heat.

Several other cities in Rajasthan also recorded a maximum temperature of over 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Pilani and Ganganagar registered 46.3 degrees Celsius; Phalodi (46.4); Jaisalmer, Jalore and Karauli (46.2); Dholpur (45.9); Jodhpur (45.8); and Bikaner, Churu, and Kota recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur registered the season's hottest day on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also issued red and orange alerts in more than 16 districts of Rajasthan for Sunday and Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.