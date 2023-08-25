Scindia unveils book on airport architecture

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday unveiled a coffee table book on traditional and local architecture of various terminal buildings at 19 airports across the country.

The book, titled 'Traditional & Local Architecture on Elevation & Design of Upcoming New Terminal Buildings', also focuses on the steps taken and future plans for airports, according to the Union Minister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Scindia said that the "terminal building of an airport not only operates the service between aircraft and ground transport, but also displays the rich social and cultural diversity of India".

He went on to say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "each and every terminal building being constructed across the country is becoming a symbol of regional history, culture and art and is showing a glimpse of India's ancient heritage to the passengers".

Scindia envisaged to combine Indian architectural brilliance with functional ease in existing and upcoming terminal buildings to convey the essence of Indian heritage to each passenger or passer-by.

Besides Scindia, Rajiv Bansal, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Chanchal Kumar, OSD, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Zulfiquar Hasan, DG, BCAS; Vikram Dev Dutt, DGCA; Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI; were also present at the event.

