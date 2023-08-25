GenAI promises transformative change in automotive industry: Report

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) With the automotive industry embarking on a technology-driven journey, generative artificial intelligence (genAI) emerges as an engine to help overcome some of its most pressing challenges and make operations more efficient, sales more effective, products safer, and customers more satisfied, a new report said on Friday.

According to the data and analytics company GlobalData, genAI can offer solutions to various sector challenges in the automotive industry.

“The next decade is make-or-break for automakers, requiring them to either adopt transformative innovations or risk relinquishing control to major tech companies. With sustainability demands, electric revolutions, capacity challenges, and shifting mobility trends, the clock is ticking for automotive leaders,” said Kiran Raj, Practice Head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData.

According to the report, genAI transforms automotive safety by leveraging real-time data to enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), improving collision detection, lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance.

This fusion of data-driven insights and adaptability significantly elevates road safety standards.

In June, Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced using genAI to enhance the design process of its vehicles.

“GenAI can be deeply integrated into every part of the automotive operation, from upstream to downstream. It helps predict demand, manage inventory, improve buying strategies, and revolutionise customer service after sales. This lets automakers quickly adjust to the changing situations and stay connected with the pulse of real-world trends,” said Shagun Sachdeva, Project Manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData.

Moreover, the report said that genAI transforms the customer experience by revolutionising navigation with optimised routes, creating personalised journeys based on user preferences, and tailoring driving experiences to user behaviours.

In addition, it enhances human-machine interactions, allowing natural conversations with vehicle AI for improved convenience and safety.

Automaker Mercedes-Benz integrated ChatGPT in June into its in-car voice control system “MBUX Voice Assistant” to elevate the driving experience.

