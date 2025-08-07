Schools shut across Uttarakhand as torrential rainfall wreaks havoc  

Dehradun, Aug 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand remains under a red alert with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, as the monsoon continues to unleash devastation in the hill state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert till August 12 for Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Nainital.

Additionally, schools have been shut in view of the situation, and people are advised to stay indoors.

Since last week, incessant rainfall has led to widespread destruction, including two cloudbursts in Uttarkashi and one in Pauri Garhwal.

An entire village was washed away in Uttarkashi's Dharali region near Harsil. Multiple residents are reported missing, and large-scale rescue operations are underway.

Personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are battling the hostile weather to rescue those stranded.

Rescue and relief teams are working around the clock to reach the worst-hit regions despite difficult terrain and damaged infrastructure.

In Pauri Garhwal district, a cloudburst in the Pabau and Thalisain blocks on Wednesday claimed several lives and caused extensive damage to houses, roads, and bridges, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni confirmed.

The Pauri District Magistrate confirmed that the administration has been actively engaged in relief and rescue efforts since the disaster struck.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the situation on X, writing, "The sad news of damage due to heavy rainfall and some casualties has been received from Buransi and Bankura villages in Pauri district. As soon as the information was received, rescue operations were conducted from three directions -- Chaukhriyal, Pabau, and Thalisain -- to reach the villages and provide all possible assistance to the people."

"Instructions have been given to the authorities to provide proper treatment to the injured and to shift the affected people to a safe location," he added.

Meanwhile, in Chamoli district near Saldhar beyond Tapovan, nearly 20 metres of the highway have been washed away by relentless rainfall. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to resume connectivity in the area.

Almost every district in the state is currently assessing devastation due to relentless rainfall.

Relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a large scale to mitigate further damage and assist those affected by the monsoon fury.

