School teachers violating Calcutta HC order on private tuitions, claims Bengal tutors’ body

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) Another internal irregularities in the school education system has surfaced as West Bengal Private Tutors’ Development Association, an association of private tutors in the state, has accused a section of the teachers in different state-run schools of violating the Calcutta High Court’s order of ban on private tuition against fees.

The association has prepared a list of the 5,000 school teachers in 20 districts in West Bengal, who are allegedly resorting to private tuitions against fees, and their representatives of the association will be submitting that list to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday.

The representatives will also appeal to the board authorities to conduct a probe against these 5,000 school teachers and take necessary disciplinary action against the errant ones as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

“The order from the Calcutta High Court on this count is very clear. The school teachers can take separate classes for the benefit of academically backward students if necessary but they cannot accept any fees against that. The Calcutta High Court had also directed the WBBSE authorities to identify the school teachers violating the order and take action against them. So we have decided to submit our deputation to the board along with substantiating proof and also stage a sit-in-demonstration in front of the board office,” said the association Hiralal Mondal.

According to him, the school teachers resorting to private tuition are especially rampant in districts like Hooghly, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and West Midnapore among others.

He also said that if the board authorities do not take any action within a reasonable period of time, the association will again approach the Calcutta High Court charging the board authorities with contempt of court.

The demand of the association has received support from Advanced Society of Headmasters and Headmistresses, an association of heads in the state-run schools in West Bengal, whose office-bearers also feel that it is the duty of the board authorities to ensure that the court order relating to private tuitions by school teachers are followed true to its spirit.

