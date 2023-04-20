School teacher arrested for demanding nude pics from Delhi woman on Insta

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was arrested for stalking, demanding nude pictures, and sexual favours from a Delhi woman, a Delh Police official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar, 27, a teacher of mathematics.

According to police, a complaint from a woman, who works in a prominent hospital in Delhi, was received at Cyber North police station alleging that some unknown person on Instagram made an obscene and vulgar comment on her Instagram picture.

"She ignored it and blocked that account. Again after a few days, messages were sent to her on Instagram from an unknown ID stating that he had evidences of some extremely personal secrets about her and then demanded her nudes and sexual intimacy," the victim's complaint said.

"He threatened and told her that he would involve her parents in this. After a few days, she received a letter at the doorstep of her house with extremely vulgar comments," the complaint added.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and during investigation, it was revealed that alleged Instagram IDs were created and used in Varanasi," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused was apprehended in Delhi on Wednesday.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, in 2019, had been residing in Delhi's Burari for preparations of competitive exams.

"In one social gathering, the accused met the victim through one of his friends. Thereafter one day, he found a medical report of the victim, which was extremely personal, at his friend's residence.

"He tried to woo the girl but failed and hence he threatened her to seek sexual favours otherwise a personal report would be sent to her parents," the DCP added.

