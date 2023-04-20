Maha govt sets up one-man panel to probe Navi Mumbai tragedy

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a one-member panel to investigate the facts resulting in the tragedy that took place after the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award 2022 ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

The panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, will submit his report in the matter within a month.

It will also make recommendations to the state government regarding precautions to be taken in future in organising similar mega-functions, as the Navi Mumbai event in Kharghar had attracted over 20 lakh people.

The development comes four days after the disaster that left at least 14 persons dead due to sunstroke and allegations of a purported stampede, though the state has not confirmed the latter aspect.

The tragedy had kicked up a massive political row with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, appointment of a judicial commission headed by a retired judge and enhancing the compensation to Rs 1 crore for each victim.

