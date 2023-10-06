School jobs case: Calcutta HC directs ED to rope in experts in handling PMLA matters

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get the money-trail angle in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case probed by officers with special expertise in handling PMLA-related matters.

Although the hearing on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee seeking relief from the ambit of investigation in the matter was scheduled for Thursday, the high court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar had kept the order on reserve.

On Friday, the order was passed wherein ED has been directed that the documents related to Banerjee's assets and properties to be submitted by him to the central agency by October 10 should be examined by officers who have special expertise in analysing such documents.

As per the order, the central agency should examine the documents by October 12 and then decide whether it will issue summons to Banerjee again.

At the same time, the court gave ED the authority to summon Banerjee for clarification if the investigating officers are not satisfied with the documents to be submitted by him.

The division bench also directed the ED to wind up the investigation process by December 31, besides directing the central agency to maintain total secrecy in the matter till the time the probe is completed.

On Thursday, the division bench had observed that in case of sending summons to Banerjee, the ED will have to do it 48 hours in advance.

The division bench, at the same time, had observed that in case of fresh summon, the agency either has to send it before October 19 or after October 26, i.e., excluding the period of Durga Puja festival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.