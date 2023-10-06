Barry Keoghan opens up on how he got to play Joker in ‘The Batman’

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Barry Keoghan who was most recently seen in the films ‘The Banshees of Inishiren’ and ‘Saltburn’ also had a small role as the Joker in director Matt Reeves’ 2022 neo-noir-action-thriller-superhero film ‘The Batman’.

Talking about getting the role, the Irish actor said that he got the gig by completely improvising his audition tape.

Detailing this, he said: “The Joker, that was funny how that happened. I just made it up. I wanted to make it Kubrick-y: symmetrical, the X on the back, the square doorframe, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag and endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I's like, I'ma send this in!"

However, Keoghan had not in fact applied to get the role of the Dark Knight’s arch nemesis; instead he had actually applied to play the Riddler which as events turned out was not in his cards.

The actor had heard there might be an opening for the role of the Riddler and while no one asked him to audition, he did it anyway. Without any kind of encouragement he sent in a tape which featured him walking down a hallway in slow motion without speaking, Deadline reported.

While he did not get the role he wanted as it went to actor Paul Dano, his audition tape clearly did impress people which got him the role of the Clown Prince of Crime.

‘The Saltburn’ alum however got very little screen time and in the original run he has been uncredited, only getting the tag ‘Asylum Patient’. It was, however, clear from the voice alone that it was Joker which later got confirmed in a 5-minute deleted scene which is on YouTube showcasing the interaction between Robert Pattinson and Barry Keoghan.

Keoghan’s face was never fully revealed though it was clear that he was extremely disfigured with an acid burnt face and a demented smile with no actual white makeup.

What will happen to the Joker in the Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ films is unknown with the director only revealing that he plans to unveil him in a gradual build up while trying to introduce new villains like Mr. Freeze, Clayface, Professor Pyg and the Court of Owls as potential new villains. Barry Keoghan will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’.

