UP school headmaster suspended for sleeping naked in front of students

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), July 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government primary school in Visheshwarganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, has been suspended after he was allegedly found sleeping naked in front of students while being in a drunken state, police said.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced online where the headmaster, identified as Durga Prasad Jaiswal, is seen allegedly indulging in the obscene act.

The headmaster has been suspended on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer.

The officials said the veracity of the viral video is yet to be ascertained.

Jaiswal is posted at the Shivpur Bairagi Primary school in Bahraich.

However, several agitated parents claimed that this was not the first time Jaiswal had done something like this.

The parents claimed that he often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students and said he would take off his clothes in class and rest.

Some parents also said that because of Jaiswal's behaviour, girl students have stopped going to the school.

As the matter came to light, an enquiry was ordered by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after which the headmaster was suspended.

"We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal. He was suspended on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer," BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari said.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted. If necessary, an FIR will also be lodged against the headmaster," the BSA added.

A police official said that no arrests have been made in the incident as of now, any possibility of that will arise only after an FIR is lodged.

He added an FIR, in turn, will be filed based on the conclusions of the departmental probe.

