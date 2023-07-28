Released from jail, history-sheeter stabs 6 people in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, July 28 (IANS) Raja Babu, a history-sheeter released from jail just 10 days back, went on a stabbing spree and injured half-a-dozen people following an altercation in Padila village of Tharwai located in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said.

Two of the victims have been seriously injured.

Upset locals caught the accused and handed him over to the police after thrashing him. He has also been admitted to the SRN Hospital for treatment, police added.

An FIR against Raja Babu has been lodged in connection with the incident, police said.

As per police, Raja Babu of Padila village under Tharwai police station area has several cases registered against him.

A few months back, Raja Babu was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. He was sent to jail after treatment but was released 10 days ago.

According to reports, Lalji Bhartiya, a labourer from the same village, was returning home after work when he had an altercation with history-sheeter Raja Babu.

Thereafter, Raja Babu thrashed Lalji. The latter reached home and informed his kin. Subsequently, Lalji’s cousin Suresh reached Raja Babu's house but the dispute intensified.

In the heat of the moment, Raja Babu allegedly took out a knife and attacked both Lalji and Suresh. Hearing their cries, more locals reached the site and tried to stop Raja Babu, who then attacked more people.

However, the locals were able to catch him.

"Injured Raja Babu has been admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of Lalji's father Kamlesh under relevant IPC sections," said Station House Officer Lokendra Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.