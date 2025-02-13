School headmaster killed in bomb attack in Jharkhand’s Madhupur

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Feb 13 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Sanjay Das, the headmaster of a government middle school in Madhupur, Jharkhand, was killed in a bomb attack on Thursday, police officials said.

The attack took place in Piprasol under Madhupur police station limits, sending shockwaves across the region.

Das, 52, was posted at a school in Mahuadabar village and had arrived at the school premises around 8:30 a.m. to register his biometric attendance. About half an hour later, as he was leaving on his scooter, unidentified assailants ambushed him and hurled bombs at him.

The explosion triggered panic among locals and students. Das collapsed on the spot, succumbing to his injuries instantly.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants came on a motorcycle and fled immediately after the assault.

Upon receiving information, police personnel from Madhupur station rushed to the location and cordoned off the area. The body was sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, and forensic teams were deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, initial investigations suggest a possible land dispute as a reason.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the attackers had prior knowledge of Das’ routine and had been waiting for the right moment to strike.

Family members of the deceased, who arrived at the scene upon hearing the tragic news, were inconsolable. The police are also questioning other teachers and school staff to gather more information.

Das’ wife is a former Zila Parishad member. Officials are analysing his call records to determine if he was deliberately lured out of the school.

Senior police officials have assured that efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators. Raids are being conducted in neighbouring areas, and all police stations in the district have been put on high alert.

Authorities are hopeful of the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

The attack has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding swift justice for the slain headmaster.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.