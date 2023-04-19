Scarcity of water 'exposes' BJP govt's 'inefficiency, mismanagement': Goa Congress

Panaji, April 19 (IANS) Goa Congress has alleged that the scarcity of water faced by many villages and cities in the coastal state has "exposed" the "inefficiency and mismanagement" of the BJP government.

Claiming that the people from many areas of the coastal state are facing a severe water crisis, with the problem worsening during March, April, and May, Congress media Development Chairman Amarnath Panjikar alleged that the government has done nothing to resolve these issues.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August last year, had congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to become 'Har Ghar Jal' certified. This means that every house of Goa was connected with piped water. But what is the use of such a connection which is defunct," Panjikar asked.

"During every election, be it of local bodies, assembly or Lok Sabha, the BJP always promises to provide water supply for 24 hours, but has never fulfilled these promises due to its inefficiency and mismanagement. Now they have compromised with Mhadei water to help the BJP in Karnataka to win elections. In future, we will not get water and only the BJP will be responsible for this act of selling Mother Mhadei," Panjikar said.

He said that the government should not give excuses for their "failures", instead work to build the infrastructure.

"Wasn't this government aware that there is a need for reservoirs to store water in places in the state? Then why is the work not initiated," Panjikar questioned.

The Congress leader said that despite people bringing the issue to the notice of the government time and again and protesting for water, the government has turned "Nelson's eye" to it.

