Ryan Reynolds jokes his kids have a 'private Instagram account'

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds looked back on his journey of parenthood with wife Blake Lively, sharing that having three kids was a "huge jump" for the couple.

The 'Deadpool' star shared insight into his growing family with Blake Lively while appearing at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, where he was honoured with the Humanitarian Award.

Though going from two to three kids was admittedly a "huge jump" for the couple, Reynolds shared that it was actually was "less so" when he and the 'Gossip Girl' alum welcomed their fourth baby, whose name and sex have not been revealed, earlier this year, reports eonline.com.

"I cannot speak for my wife, but it's just from what I've observed," Reynolds, who also shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake, told ET Canada.

"We love it. We would be idiots to do this again if we didn't love it."

In fact, the 46-year-old noted that he and Blake, 36, had always wanted a big family given how they both grew up with siblings.

"I come from four. Blake comes from five," Reynolds explained. "Both of us are the youngest."

How are his older daughters adjusting to the family's newest addition? In true trolling fashion, Ryan quipped to the outlet: "I haven't met any of them yet, but they seem great."

He added: "They have a private Instagram account that I follow!"

Jokes aside, Ryan has been enjoying family time with Blake in recent weeks. Last month, the pair took their four kids to Wales to watch Ryan's soccer team Wrexham AFC take on York City. When Wrexham won the match with a score of three to zero, Ryan celebrated the victory by posting a series of snaps on Instagram, including a selfie with Blake on the field.

