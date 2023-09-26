SC set to closely monitor Collegium recommendations pending with Centre

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it is set to closely monitor the Collegium recommendations pending with the Centre.

Taking up a plea seeking contempt action against Centre, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay KishanKaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia told Attorney General R. Venkataramani that nearly 70 recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium are pending with the Union government.

The bench specifically mentioned that seven reiterated names, nine first-time names, promotion of one Chief Justice and 26 transfers have not been cleared by the Centre.

Venkataramani -- the top most law office of the Centre -- sought a period of one week to put forth the government's stand after obtaining instructions on the issue.

“I thought of saying a lot. But since the Attorney (General) is asking only for seven days, I am holding myself. On the next date, I may not be quiet,” remarked Justice Kaul, who is also a part of the SC Collegium, posting the matter for October 9.

Senior advocate Arvind P. Datar, representing the petitioner, said that when a name is segregated, it gives a very wrong signal and becomes “very very embarrassing” for that candidate.

The top court was considering a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru seeking contempt action against the Union government over delays in clearing of the names approved by the Collegium for appointments.

In February, the Supreme Court had warned the Centre over the delay saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable."Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable...", it said.

