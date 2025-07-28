SC to hear petitions challenging SIR in Bihar today

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on Monday challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The move has triggered sharp political and legal debates ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with allegations of potential voter disenfranchisement.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the matter. The petitioners have questioned the timing and legality of the revision exercise, arguing that the EC initiated an extensive revision process in a poll-bound state without sufficient safeguards or public clarity.

The petitioners claim the process could result in the mass deletion of legitimate voters and accuse the poll panel of launching a "drastic and rushed" exercise without adequate transparency. They argue that this revision may severely impact electoral participation and fairness.

In its defence, the EC has asserted that the SIR is a legitimate and necessary step to clean up the electoral rolls. According to its affidavit, over 1.5 lakh booth-level agents from various political parties were engaged in the process to ensure transparency.

The Commission maintains that the revision is aimed at removing ineligible or duplicate names and correcting entries.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had advised the EC to consider accepting Aadhaar cards, ration cards, or previously issued voter ID cards as valid identification for voter verification. However, the EC has maintained in its response that no one can be added to the voter list solely based on these documents, as verification must comply with legal protocols.

Earlier, on July 10, the apex court outlined three core issues to be addressed in the hearing: The legal authority of the EC to conduct a special revision, the validity of its procedures, and the timing of the exercise, given its proximity to a crucial state election.

