‘Jatti’ Shehnaaz channels her inner Jamaican for ‘Ikk Kudi’ promotional song with Honey Singh

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill went the Jamaican way for a promotional song by rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, whom she said has a “desi” humour,” for the upcoming Punjabi film “Ikk Kudi.”

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the shoot. In the first image, the two personalities are sitting on a bench and are seen laughing. The other images showed the actress sporting cornrows hairstyle and a well-sculpted orange and black dress paired with knee length boots.

She captioned the post: “@yoyohoneysingh ‘s humour is so desi”

Honey Singh too shared a closeup image of Shehnaaz and wrote: “We made this jatti looks jamaican Promotional song for movie Ekk kudi @shehnaazgill”.

Talking about the Punjabi film, “ "Ikk Kudi" is produced by Shehnaaz and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

She was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a special appearance for the song “Sajna Ve Sajna."

The actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla was loved by the audiences and were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.

It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

