SC collegium recommends appointment of seven new HC Chief Justices

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre the appointment of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras and Meghalaya.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a statement, said that there are existing vacancies in the office of Chief Justices in the High Courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Madras and Kerala and vacancies are likely to arise in the office of Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Meghalaya.

Recommending Justice Manmohan to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, it noted that he is the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi HC and ranks at serial No. 3 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges.

“Bearing in mind the Memorandum of Procedure, Mr Justice Manmohan can be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court, at this stage,” the Collegium said.

It also recommended that Justice Rajiv Shakdher be appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the vacancy caused by the transfer of Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao to the Jharkhand High Court.

“On the transfer of Mr Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand, consequent upon the retirement of Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi on 19 July 2024, there would be a vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court,” the Collegium said, noting that Justice Rajiv Shakdher ranks at serial No. 4 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges.

The SC Collegium resolved to recommend the appointment of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait as Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, consequent upon the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh to the apex court.

"Mr Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is a senior Judge of the High Court of Delhi, who was appointed on 5 September 2008. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste category. Mr Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ranks at Sl No 5 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. He is due to retire on 23 May 2025," it said.

The apex court Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice G.S. Sandhawalia as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sandhawalia, the seniormost puisne Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was appointed as a judge in September 2011.

“The High Court for the States of Punjab and Haryana is one of the largest High Courts in the country. Hence, it would be appropriate to appoint the seniormost puisne Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a Chief Justice,” the Collegium said.

It also recommended that Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, after the retirement of Justice Ashish J. Desai on July 4.

“Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Bombay. He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court on 23 January 2012. Bearing in mind that Mr Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Bombay with experience on the judicial and administrative side, the Collegium recommends his appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala.”

The SC Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Tashi Rabstan as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, on the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan on August 16.

“Justice Tashi Rabstan is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He was appointed as a Judge on 8 March 2013 and is due to retire on 9 April 2025,” said the statement, adding that he would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Court and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice.

The SC Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice K.R. Shriram, the second seniormost puisne Judge of the Bombay HC, as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

A vacancy arose in the office of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala on May 23 this year.

