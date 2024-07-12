For Celesti Bairagey rice is 'ultimate comfort food' that reminds her of home

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Celesti Bairagey is a rice lover and shared how it is the ultimate comfort food for her, reminding her of home and her roots.

Celesti, who rose to fame with shows like 'Rajjo' and the latest web series ‘Amber Girls School', said: “Rice has a special place in my heart; it's the ultimate comfort food for me. Whether it's a simple dal chawal or a flavourful biryani, rice dishes always remind me of home and my roots.”

However, when it comes to guilty pleasures, she just can’t resist a bowl of Maggi.

“It's perfect for late-night cravings or lazy weekends,” she said.

As for desserts, it’s her nani’s (grandmother's) homemade kheer.

The actress said: “It is truly incomparable. I first tried it as a child during family gatherings, and no restaurant version has ever come close. It's a dessert that's not just about taste but also about the memories and love that go into making it. And nothing beats the warmth of my nani's special dessert. It is unmatched -- sweet, and made with love. It's a taste of tradition that I hold dear."

Celesti also revealed that she enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, but one of her go-to dishes to cook is a spicy curry with jeera rice.

The actress added: “It's a recipe I've perfected over time and always hits the spot.”

When asked which celebrities she would invite for dinner, she replied, “Definitely Shah Rukh Khan, because of his charisma, Alia Bhatt, for her elegance and inspiring journey, and of course, Roger Federer, as I used to play lawn tennis.”

While she loves to eat rice and Maggi, Celesti believes that there is a thin line between balancing a love for food and staying fit.

“Balancing my love for food with fitness is all about mindful choices and staying active. But I also allow myself treats, like a slice of cake or dessert, occasionally. I make sure I run and do outdoor activities to stay fit and energetic,” she concluded.

