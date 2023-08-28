SC asks AG to look into lecturer's suspension who appeared before Constitution Bench against Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday asked Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani to look into the decision of J&K Lieutenant Governor administration to place a lecturer under suspension after he reportedly argued against abrogation of the Article 370 before the ongoing Constitution Bench.



The matter was mentioned before the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Constitution bench by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

“He argued what was argued. He was suspended from the faculty on 25th of August. These things should not happen,” said Sibal, adding that senior lecturer, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, was placed under suspension immediately after he appeared in the court on August 23.

At this, CJI Chandrachud said: “Mr. Attorney, just see what Mr. Sibal is saying. Talk to the Lieutenant Governor... If there is something apart from this, that's different.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is defending Centre’s action to revoke status status accorded to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the UT administration can place the order pertaining to lecture's suspension before the apex court.

“What is reported in the newspaper may not be the whole truth. There are other issues also. We can place it before your lordships... We will look into it,” Mehta said.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science posted at the Government Higher Secondary School in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar was suspended pending inquiry for alleged violation of provisions of J&K Civil Service Regulations, J&K Government Employees (conduct) Rules,1971 and J&K Leave Rules.

