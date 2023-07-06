SC agrees to hear Delhi govt’s plea challenging constitutionality of ordinance on July 10

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 10 the Delhi government’s plea challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance brought by the Centre on control of services in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that it will hear the matter on July 10 after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, sought an urgent listing of the plea.

"This is a plea challenging the ordinance in whole," Singhvi said to the CJI-led bench.

The court then said: "List on July 10, Monday."

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The ordinance was brought after a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had granted control over services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government.

Thereafter, Delhi's AAP government had moved the apex court challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance, saying it violates the scheme of federal, democratic governance entrenched for the NCTD in Article 239AA and is manifestly arbitrary, and sought an immediate stay.

On May 20, the Centre had also moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the May 11 judgment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.